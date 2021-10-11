New Mexico professor against vax, mask mandates fired

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University professor who publicly opposed campus vaccine and mask mandates will no longer be teaching there. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports David Clements, a business college professor, posted on his social media account on the Telegram platform that he had been “terminated.” The university confirmed Monday that Clements was “no longer employed by NMSU.” The professor, who was on track for tenure, had been suspended since August over public declarations that he would not abide by any COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandate. The provost recommended Clements be fired during a meeting last week. Clements has argued masking and vaccine policies are illegal.