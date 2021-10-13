Boy reportedly taken to Mexico after mother’s killing ‘safe’

AP New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police says a young Roswell boy said by authorities to have been taken to Mexico by his father after the killing of the boy’s mother has been found safe. The State Police’s announcement Tuesday said Osiel Ernesto Rico “has been located safe” and that an Amber Alert issued for him in 2020 has been canceled. The announcement said requests for additional information should be directed to the FBI. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the agency was not commenting on the case “at this time.” The boy’s father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, is charged with murder in the strangulation of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.