Deadline arrives for redistricting advice in New Mexico

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An advisory board on political redistricting is deciding on recommendations to the state Legislature for realigning the boundaries of U.S. House and state legislative seats across New Mexico. Scheduled for Friday afternoon, the recommendations of the Citizens Redistricting Committee are nonbinding. Several states, including New Mexico and Indiana, are using citizen advisory boards to temper political inclinations without taking redistricting powers away from state lawmakers. New Mexico’s heavily Latino and Native American population presents unusual challenges in efforts to unite communities of interest and give minority voters a fair shot to elect candidates of their choice.