Police: Driver fatally shot in apparent road rage incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say road rage apparently triggered a fatal shooting discovered when officers responded to a crash. Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said a car’s driver was pronounced dead Friday night at a hospital where he was taken when officers discovered he had gunshot wounds. Gallegos said witnesses told police that there were gunshots in the area and an argument involving a person in another vehicle. The investigation was ongoing and no additional information was released.