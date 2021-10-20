Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque might be confused about how a proposed stadium will be funded. That’s because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about the nature of the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the ballot initially describes the project financing as “gross receipts tax revenue bonds.” However, the spot where voters mark their ballots refers to general obligation bonds. Officials say they don’t know how the mix-up happened and that it doesn’t pose a legal issue. The New Mexico United soccer team has said it would pay $10 million upfront toward the stadium’s construction.