New Mexico governor returns contribution, amends filing

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign for reelection has amended its October campaign finance report and returned $4,200 to a corporate contributor after a donation exceeded limits set in state statute. An opposition political committee titled Stop MLG highlighted the original $25,000 donation from Denver-based Intrepid Potash to Lujan Grisham. New Mexico caps campaign contributions at $20,800 in the course of a four-year election cycle. Intrepid Potash supplies water and minerals to the oil and natural gas industry and has a water rights case pending before the state Supreme Court. The campaign also identified the sources of four contributions that were not previously disclosed.

