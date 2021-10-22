10-digit phone dialing to be required in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Starting Sunday, phone users across New Mexico must include area codes when dialing to make all calls, including local calls that previously only required seven digits. Officials say the requirement for 10-digit dialing is taking hold in numerous states, affecting 82 area codes across the nation, include both area codes in New Mexico. The change is being made in those area codes where some phone numbers have 988 prefixes. The Federal Communications Commission last year chose 988 for use as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting next July.