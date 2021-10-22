New Mexico governor confirms plans for UN climate conference

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor will soon be headed to Scotland for the United Nations’ upcoming climate conference, where world leaders will talk about accelerating action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement to slow global warming. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced her travel plans Friday. She will be accompanied by several members of her cabinet during the first week of the conference. The governor said she will be honored to talk about New Mexico’s push for zero-emissions electricity by 2045 and pollution-reduction rules for the oil and gas industry. The governor’s office did not immediately say how the trip is being funded.