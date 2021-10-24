Albuquerque police recover high school’s stolen band gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they have recovered a high school’s stolen truck that was filled with about $200,000 worth of band equipment. On the day of a major competition just a few hours before they were supposed to perform, the Las Cruces High School marching band discovered that all their equipment and instruments were gone. School officials say some of the stolen equipment was new and some of it wasn’t insured. Other schools reached out to help by lending the band some band equipment so Las Cruces High Bulldogs could compete in the Zia Marching Band Fiesta, a major competition at the University of New Mexico. Police say the van was later found Saturday in Albuquerque.