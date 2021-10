SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached the grim milestone of having more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, officials said Monday. Most of those hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated. Ninety three percent of the 1,039 people who died in New Mexico from the virus from February to Oct. 11 weren’t vaccinated. In all, the state has seen 271,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,002 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.