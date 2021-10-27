As immunity wanes, New Mexico pushes vaccines and boosters

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico was among the first states out of the gate when the COVID-19 vaccine push began. Now, top health officials say it looks like New Mexico is among the first to see immunity from the shots start to wane. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said Wednesday during a briefing that waning immunity is among a long list of possible reasons the state is stuck on what officials described as an uncomfortable plateau. More than 72% of adults in the state are vaccinated and a mask mandate remains in effect for public indoor spaces. Officials said they don’t expect any changes in the public health mandates given the persistent high rates of spread in communities around New Mexico.