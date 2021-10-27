Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
New
Published 9:35 PM

Facebook expanding Los Lunas data center by 2 new buildings

KVIA

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Facebook says it is expanding its Los Lunas data center by two new buildings.  Once completed, company officials say the nearly 3.8 million-square-foot data center will represent an investment of nearly $2 billion and will support more than 400 operational jobs. Facebook also announced a new goal to restore 200% of the water that the data center consumes into New Mexico watersheds. The company has invested in five local water restoration projects to date.

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content