Facebook expanding Los Lunas data center by 2 new buildings

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Facebook says it is expanding its Los Lunas data center by two new buildings. Once completed, company officials say the nearly 3.8 million-square-foot data center will represent an investment of nearly $2 billion and will support more than 400 operational jobs. Facebook also announced a new goal to restore 200% of the water that the data center consumes into New Mexico watersheds. The company has invested in five local water restoration projects to date.