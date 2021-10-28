Arizona regulators OK belt-tightening in utility rate case

Arizona utility regulators considering a rate case for Arizona Public Service Co. have voted to abolish a grid-access fee paid by customers with rooftop solar panels and to not make customers pay for some of APS’ spending on a New Mexico power plant. The Arizona Republic reports that various changes that the Arizona Corporation Commission has approved so far in the ongoing rate case would reduce APS’ annual revenue by an estimated $125 million. The commission plans to vote on the rate package on Nov. 2 when it expects to receive calculations of the financial impacts for APS and its customers.