NMSU drops testing option, requires workers to be vaccinated

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is dropping a previously offered alternative of weekly testing for COVID-19 and announced it will require all of its over 7,500 employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. The university said Wednesday that its policy change complies with federal requirements for federal contractors and includes student employees. According to the university, employees may apply for a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine requirement. The university said the requirement applies to undergraduate and graduate student employees, contract and temporary employees and employees working remotely, including in other states.