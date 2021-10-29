New Mexico’s citizen redistricting maps sent to Legislature

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press/Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Citizen Redistricting Committee has released its final recommendations for how political maps should be drawn in the state. Political districts are redrawn every ten years following the census to account for population changes. New Mexico is allowing for the first time a citizen committee to make the first draft. The Democratic-led Legislature will make the final decision and could make its own map. Citizen Redistricting Committee Chair Edward Chávez says the recommended maps are “about the public selecting their legislators. Not the legislators selecting them.” The committee considered 80 maps drawn by the public, and collected thousands of comments.