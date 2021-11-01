New Mexico imposes firearms ban at state Capitol building

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firearms are being banned at the New Mexico state Capitol building with few exceptions starting in early December under rule changes approved by leading Democratic lawmakers. Approved Monday, the gun ban reverses a live-and-let-live approach toward firearms that has endured for more than a century at the Statehouse. Exceptions will be made for certified law enforcement officers and some military personnel. Democratic Senate majority leader Peter Wirth says the gun ban is needed to guard against intimidation in political debates and ensure safety. Republican lawmakers said the proposal would infringe on constitutional gun rights and deserves a more thorough public vetting.