New Mexico moves ahead with vaccine rollout for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health are applauding the federal government’s move to clear the way for COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11. Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon said Wednesday that children who don’t get the shots will remain vulnerable. About one-quarter of the confirmed coronavirus infection cases reported in New Mexico over the past week were among children. But there are still many parents who have been reticent about getting their children inoculated. Almost two-thirds of U.S. parents polled recently by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they would either wait or not seek out the vaccines for their kids.