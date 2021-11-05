AP sources: Conference USA adding Liberty, JSU, NMSU, SMSU
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Conference USA will add Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State in the latest round of realignment. The league is trying to survive after nine of its schools announced plans to leave. Conference USA might not be done, either. Mid-American Conference officials are expected to discus possible expansion and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State are possible options.