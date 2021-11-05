FBI seeks hold-up suspect in `New Mexico Lobos’ sweatshirt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — FBI agents are local police searching for a suspect who tried to rob a credit union in Albuquerque while wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt with “New Mexico Lobos” on the front. The FBI says the unidentified man also was wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap when he tried to rob the Rio Grande Credit Union Friday afternoon. He entered the building at about 2:30 p.m. and presented a demand note to a teller but ended up leaving without any cash. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male in his mid-30s, approximately 5′7” tall, with a skinny build.