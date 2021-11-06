Latest New Mexico K-12 curriculum controversy, only on Zoom

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are proposing changes to the K-12 school curriculum again, this time for social studies. Under the proposed standards students would identify their group identities starting in kindergarten. High school students would examine power relations among identity groups. Critics who wrote to the education department to complain say the proposed changes would entrench racial divisions in schools. Supporters say the new standards would make education more just and anti-racist. The state education department has faced controversy over education standards before. In 2017, the department had to backpedal after it removed facts about Earth’s age and about climate change to appease conservatives.