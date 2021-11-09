Suspect convicted of murder in death of UNM baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a University of New Mexico baseball player. The 2nd Judicial District Court jury began deliberating shortly before noon Tuesday on the fifth day of the trial before returning with a verdict about 4 1/2 hours later against Darian Bashir. The 25-year-old Bashir also was found guilty of tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding a license plate in an attempt to conceal his identity from police. Prosecutors say Bashir is facing life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date. Bashir was accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill club. Prosecutors say Bashir drove to club after Weller got into a fight with one of his friends.