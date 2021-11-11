Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths 26th time in 42 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 103 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 26th time in the past 42 days. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,507. Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.