Cochiti Lake to temporarily be off-limits to motorboats

COCHITI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — A boat ramp at Cochiti Lake will be closed for a couple of days next week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a permitted special event Thursday and Friday will leave the lake off-limits to motorboats. The closure won’t impact the day-use swimming area or access for paddle craft and other recreation on the shore. The boat ramp will reopen Saturday, Nov. 20. The lake in Sandoval County is within Cochiti Pueblo and is managed by the corps to control floods and sediment on the Rio Grande.