New Mexico clears way for boosters amid rise in COVID cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is opening access to vaccine booster shots to all adults, responding to surging rates of infection that state health officials are partly linking to waning immunity among the vaccinated. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Friday expanding eligibility for booster shots. The governor also extended the public health order, meaning masks must still be worn in all public indoor spaces. State data shows more than 28% of coronavirus infections confirmed over the last four weeks in New Mexico have been among the vaccinated. Still, state health officials touted the vaccines as a way to prevent serious illness or death.