Huge fire forces temporary closure of Walmart in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — A Walmart store in Edgewood is closed until further notice after a massive fire. Santa Fe County Fire officials say the blaze at the store near I-40 was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday. It took crews nearly three hours to gain control of it. KRQE-TV reported flames could be seen shooting up from the building miles away. Firefighters from multiple agencies including Bernalillo County Fire, Edgewood Fire and Albuquerque Fire and Rescue assisted. No injuries were reported. Authorities have not determined the cause of the blaze.