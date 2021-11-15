New Mexico governor applauds infrastructure investments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is applauding the final approval of a federal infrastructure bill that includes billions of dollars for hydrogen facilities across the country. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was at the White House in Washington on Monday to cheer the signing of legislation for new infrastructure investments. The governor’s office says the bill includes multibillion-dollar investments in New Mexico for highway programs, bridge replacement, public transportation, electric vehicle charging equipment and more. The bill also includes $8 billion for hydrogen infrastructure. Lujan Grisham supports state legislation aimed at creating incentives for investment in hydrogen infrastructure.