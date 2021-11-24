Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 6:09 PM

Police arrest 29-year-old man in October road-rage shooting

KVIA

ALBUQUEQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have made an arrest in connection with an October shooting during an alleged road-rage incident in Old Town. Police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Butler on Wednesday. They say witnesses saw a road-rage incident involving a minivan and Chevy pickup. They say the minivan stopped in the road, the driver got out and threw a piece of drywall that hit the pickup’s driver’s side door. Witnesses then heard a gunshot and the man fell to the ground. Nelson Gallegos was pronounced dead at the scene. KRQE reports the criminal complaint says detectives received a tip that Butler was driving the pickup. Butler declined to comment to KRQE and it was not clear if he had an attorney. 

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content