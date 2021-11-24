Police arrest 29-year-old man in October road-rage shooting

ALBUQUEQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have made an arrest in connection with an October shooting during an alleged road-rage incident in Old Town. Police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Butler on Wednesday. They say witnesses saw a road-rage incident involving a minivan and Chevy pickup. They say the minivan stopped in the road, the driver got out and threw a piece of drywall that hit the pickup’s driver’s side door. Witnesses then heard a gunshot and the man fell to the ground. Nelson Gallegos was pronounced dead at the scene. KRQE reports the criminal complaint says detectives received a tip that Butler was driving the pickup. Butler declined to comment to KRQE and it was not clear if he had an attorney.