Visiting New Mexico’s capital? Bring vaccine proof, not guns

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexicans can attend the upcoming Legislative sessions, but only if they are vaccinated. Security officials at the state capital announced Tuesday that members of the public will have to show proof of vaccination to enter the Roundhouse, the building that houses legislative chambers and the governor’s office. The mandate doesn’t apply to lawmakers. The new virus restrictions also prohibit festivities common before the pandemic, including musical performances, lobbying booths and massage tables. Separately, Democratic lawmakers have banned firearms in the building, and visitors will have to go through metal detectors starting Dec. 6. Legislative meetings will continue to be broadcast online.