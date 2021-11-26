At least 1 suspect dead after 2 New Mexico police shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in New Mexico are investigating two separate shootings where officers fired at suspects. At least one person was killed but no officers were hurt. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department said at least one deputy fired at a man in northwest Albuquerque at about 2 p.m. Friday while investigating a hit-and-run crash. The man was killed and a rifle was fount outside his crashed Subaru Outback. Another shooting was reported Friday by New Mexico State police about 100 miles east of Albuquerque along U.S. 285. Sheriff’s deputies from Santa Fe and Torrance counties and state police were involved. No officers were injured but state police didn’t say if anyone was hurt or killed.