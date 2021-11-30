Police: Tree branch murder weapon in fatal Albuquerque brawl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man in Albuquerque is charged with murder after he allegedly killed an acquaintance in a drunken fight. Police say the man admitted to hitting the victim in the head with a tree branch. Police say the 50-year-old suspect is being held in an Albuquerquerque jail after being arrested after the attack on Monday. Police didn’t immediately identify the male victim of the attack. According to a police report, the suspect told police he knew the victim and that the two had physical fights in the past, and that the pair had been drinking alcohol together before things got violent.