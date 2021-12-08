Democrats advance congressional-map overhaul in New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators advanced a plan to overhaul New Mexico’s three-seat congressional map and reshape a southern district traditionally dominated by Republicans. The map proposal from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces would bolster a Hispanic majority in New Mexico’s southern 2nd Congressional District by extending its boundaries into Albuquerque, the state’s largest metro area. The map also would break up a conservative stronghold in the state’s southeastern oil production zone that’s currently part of the 2nd District in to multiple districts — a change condemned emphatically by Republicans. The plan holds implications for New Mexico’s slate of three first-term congresswomen, including Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.