Fiebelkorn, Grout win Albuquerque council runoff elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn and Republican Renee Grout were winners in Tuesday’s runoff election that settled the last two positions on the Albuquerque City Council’s nine-member legislative body. Grout and Fiebelkorn will join four previously elected Democrats and three Republicans. According to unofficial results, Fiebelkorn defeated Lori Robertson by a wide margin to represent District 7 and will succeed fellow Democrat Diane Gibson. Gibson decided not to seek reelection after serving two terms. Grout earned a narrow victory over Democrat Rob Grilley in District 9. She will take over from Don Harris, a Republican who is stepping aside after four terms in office. The Democrats’ current 6-3 advantage will slip to 5-4 when the new council is seated in January.