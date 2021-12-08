Sheriff’s Office: Domestic violence suspect fatally shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office says one of its deputies fatally shot a domestic violence suspect. A Sheriff’s Office statement said the shooting occurred Tuesday night after deputies went to an apartment complex in response to a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier at a gas station. According to the statement, deputies were speaking with the victim at the apartment complex when the suspect arrived. The statement said deputies chased the suspect when he ran away and the shooting occurred during an ensuing altercation. No additional details were provided what led to the shooting and no identities were released.