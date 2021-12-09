Revamped New Mexico 3-seat congressional map advances

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Native American communities voiced opposition Thursday to a congressional redistricting plan that would extend the state’s traditionally Democratic northern 3rd District into a conservative oil-producing region of the state. Lobbyist Conroy Chino, representing the Indigenous communities of Taos Pueblo and Acoma Pueblo, said that the Democratic-backed redistricting proposal would have a negative influence on political representation for the two tribes. Amid criticism, the congressional redistricting bill from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes and Rep. Georgene Louis advanced Thursday toward a Senate floor vote. Chino noted a close relationship between Taos and Acoma pueblos and first-term Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.