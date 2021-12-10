Al Unser, one of four-time Indy 500 winners club, dies at 82

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following years of health issues. He was 82. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday that Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico. Unser was part of an elite club of four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Unser won in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver with both a sibling and a child who also won the 500. His namesake son, Al Unser Jr., is a two-time winner. The Unser family combined for a record nine wins in the Indy 500.