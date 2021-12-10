Maxwell trial resumes Friday morning after daylong pause

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell will resume Friday morning after a daylong pause induced by a sick attorney. The U.S. district judge had said Thursday that an attorney was “ill and has to get care,” but there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus. The attorney was back in court on Friday, when the last of the four accusers central to the prosecution’s case was expected to testify. The case against Maxwell revolves around four women who say they were teens when the British socialite recruited them and helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse them. Maxwell has denied the charges.