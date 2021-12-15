Native Americans wield influence in New Mexico redistricting

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators are looking for ways to break a stalemate on redistricting plans for the New Mexico state Senate amid a standoff with Native American leaders about fair representation. Senate leaders scheduled floor deliberation Wednesday on a bill to redraw Senate political districts, after repeated delays and private meetings with tribal leaders. Lawmakers are in a special session to redraw congressional and legislative districts based on new census data. Tribal leaders are seeking to bolster Native American influence in the political process amid dissatisfaction with public education, infrastructure and economic opportunities.