New Mexico Legislature sends pandemic aid bill to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A spending bill is on it’s way to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that would allocate $478 million in federal pandemic aid toward highways, internet infrastructure, tourism ads, hospital construction and more. The state House approved Thursday final changes from the Senate, sending the bill to the Democratic governor. The legislature is meeting in a special session to redraw congressional and legislative political districts to conform with population shifts in the 2020 national census. Lujan Grisham has urged quick deployment of federal relief aid. She has veto authority over any and all portions of the bill.