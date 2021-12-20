New Mexico adds vaccine rule to mask mandate at the Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is adding coronavirus vaccination rules to a mask requirement for fans entering the Pit arena in Albuquerque starting after the Christmas weekend. In a statement on Monday, officials cited surging COVID-19 numbers and the emerging threat of the omicron variant. The directive starts with women’s and men’s basketball games Dec. 28. Everyone 12 and older entering the 15,000-seat arena will need to show proof they’re fully vaccinated or show a recent negative COVID-19 test. New Mexico becomes the sixth school in the 11-member Mountain West Conference to set a vaccine rule for home arenas.