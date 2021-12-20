New Mexico governor seeks low-carbon fuel standard

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is renewing calls for legislators to approve requirements for fuel producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Monday in a statement that state lawmakers should pass a clean fuel standard during the upcoming legislative session. The governor of the major oil producing state has discretion over which nonbudgetary initiatives are heard during a 30-day legislative session that starts Jan. 18. Earlier this year, a Democrat-sponsored bill to impose low-carbon fuel standards stalled in the state House of Representatives after wining Senate’s endorsement on a party-line vote with Republicans in opposition. California and Oregon already have similar programs.