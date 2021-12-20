Suspect in Albuquerque boy’s hit-and-run death a fugitive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The driver suspected of hitting and killing a 7-year-old Albuquerque boy is now considered a fugitive. Police said Monday that they served a warrant at the home of 27-year-old Sergio Almanza and he appears to have gone on the run. Investigators identified Almanza as the suspected driver of the off-road vehicle involved in Dec. 12 incident. Authorities say Pronoy Bhattacharya and his family had just left the River of Lights display at ABQ BioPark when an all-terrain vehicle struck the boy and his father. The child died. The father suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Police say they suspect the driver was drunk.