Water worries in West force sports teams to get creative

By ERICA HUNZINGER

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Scientists predict climate change will lead to unpredictable precipitation and possible water shortages in Arizona and throughout the West in the coming years — on top of the current drought. Four pro teams in the Colorado River Basin states of Arizona and California spoke with The Associated Press about water usage and sustainability strategies, which range from using mostly reclaimed or recycled water to putting in artificial turf. A water policy expert says the teams should focus more on publicly advocating for wise use of the finite resource.