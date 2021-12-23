2 sought in carjacking, fatal shooting of victim’s brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque authorities are searching for two teenagers who are accused in a February carjacking that police said started with an online sting and that led to a fatal shooting. According to police, 24-year-old Elias Otero was killed in a confrontation with robbers who wanted a $1,000 ransom after his younger brother was lured into meeting a woman he’d met over Snapchat. The Albuquerque Journal reports that arrest warrants seek 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder, kidnapping and other crimes, and police said they’re trying to identify two other people. The Associated Press generally does not identity juveniles who are crime suspects.