Hobbs voters to decide changes to economic development plan

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to residents in Hobbs to approve a proposed change to the New Mexico city’s economic development ordinance that could result in larger retailers locating in the community. Under the proposal, the ordinance would include cultural facilities and retail businesses as qualifying entities for receiving public support as defined by the state Local Economic Development Act. The proposal will be on the March 1 ballot. State lawmakers earlier this year expanded the types of support and the definition of retail businesses to account for municipalities with populations of more than 15,000. Hobbs officials have said the change could boost competitiveness.