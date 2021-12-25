New Mexico county concerned about forest proposal

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Otero County commissioners are voicing concerns about a proposed plan that will guide forest management practices for the 1.1 million-acre Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico for the next 10 to 15 years. The commissioners voted earlier this month on a resolution in opposition of the proposal. They also approved an official comment letter that stated the draft plan and the draft environmental impact statement conflict with county ordinances outlining land use. Forest officials maintain they reached out to the county multiple times about the proposal but got no response. The final plan is expected to be ready in 2022.