Albuquerque adopts language access, anti-AAPI hate bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque has officially adopted two pieces of legislation focused on its minority communities, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Mayor Tim Keller signed the two bills Monday in a virtual ceremony. One requires government information and services be accessible in languages other than English. The other condemns acts of anti-Asian hate that started with the coronavirus pandemic. Over 67,000 of the roughly 846,000 metro Albuquerque residents speak little or no English, according to the measure. The other measure formally denounces racist rhetoric and hate crimes directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Albuquerque. City councilors will encourage the city’s Office of Civil Rights to investigate anti-AAPI incidents.