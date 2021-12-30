Woman arrested on arson charge in fire at Islamic Center

ALBUQURQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have arrested a woman sought on a warrant charging her with arson in a Nov. 29 fire at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. The arrest warrant for Isela Camarena was issued Monday and she was arrested and jailed Wednesday. According to court records, she’s charged with arson involving damage over $2,500. Local media reported that security video showed a woman setting a trash can’s contents on fire, then pouring the burning trash on the ground and spreading the burning material. Court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Camarena who could comment on the allegation against her.