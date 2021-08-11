Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio

AP Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs. DeRozan scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season. The Bulls are looking to make a jump in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.