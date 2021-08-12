Baylor infractions decision comes amid scrutiny of NCAA role

AP Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The NCAA infractions committee decided against punishing Baylor for its mishandling of sexual assault allegations against athletes for a simple reason: Its rules don’t allow it. It was a jarring decision, even for members of the committee. The infractions committee says the question was whether athletes were given an “extra benefit” in the form of more lenient treatment than other students. The answer was no. Legal experts say the decision is not surprising. They note the NCAA has been challenged in court at times over some of its infractions decisions.