Pandemic spurs boom in virtual offerings for US schools

AP Texas

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

School systems across the U.S. are setting up their own virtual academies in growing numbers to accommodate families who feel remote instruction works best for their children, regardless of the rise or fall of COVID-19 infection rates. A majority of the 38 state education departments that responded to an Associated Press survey this summer indicated there will be additional permanent virtual schools and programs in the coming school year. Students in virtual academies generally are educated separately from districts’ other students whether they are learning in-person or online temporarily out of health concerns.